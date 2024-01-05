Former Texas A&M System Chancellor Is Appointed To A New State Board

A former chancellor of the Texas A&M system is entering his fifth decade in state government.

Mike McKinney has been appointed by Governor Abbott to chair a new board that is tasked with developing a business plan to give public employees access to cost effective drugs and other medical supplies.

McKinney, a family physician who lives in Bryan, was CEO of the A&M health science center before serving as system chancellor between 2006 and 2011.

In April 1984, McKinney entered state government as a member of the Texas House representing a rural district in the Brazos Valley.

He is also a former leader of the Texas health and human services commission and chief of staff for Governor Perry.