Former Texas A&M Star Garrett Involved in Vehicle Accident in Ohio

WADSWORTH, Ohio – Cleveland Browns star defensive end and former Texas A&M standout Myles Garrett was involved in a single-car crash Monday afternoon in Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Garrett was driving near Wadsworth (a city roughly 37 miles south of Cleveland) when his 2021 Porsche went off the right side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest.

We were on scene just as it was clearing out. Here’s a look at what his car looked like after the accident near Wadsworth in Sharon Twp ⤵️ https://t.co/fmr2a9tWAy pic.twitter.com/Jl4EtsDCSf — Bri Buckley (@BriBuckleyTV) September 27, 2022

Both Garrett and a female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital and have non-life threatening injuries.

Information from News 5 Cleveland was used in this report