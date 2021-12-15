Former Texas A&M Agriculture College Dean And System Vice Chancellor Returning As Acting Dean And Vice Chancellor

A former dean of Texas A&M’s agriculture college and system vice chancellor is returning as acting dean and vice chancellor.

Since 2019, Mark Hussey has been president of Texas A&M-Kingsville.

Hussey returns to his former position following Patrick Stover’s decision to accept a request from system chancellor John Sharp and president Katherine Banks to become director of the system’s institute for advancing health through agriculture.

Taking over as acting president at Kingsville is system vice chancellor for academic affairs James Hallmark.

Once a new ag college dean is hired, Dr. Hussey will become director of A&M’s Borlaug Institute.

Hussey’s career at the flagship included a stint as interim president between Bowen Loftin and Michael Young.

News release from the Texas A&M system:

Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks and Chancellor John Sharp today announced Dr. Mark Hussey, currently President at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, as Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean of Agriculture and Life Sciences for the flagship campus.

Vice Chancellor and Dean Patrick Stover announced last week that he would not seek reappointment at the end of this year, so that he may focus on standing up the Institute for Advancing Health Through Agriculture and provide oversight for the Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Evidence Center.

The Institute and Evidence Center, recently funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Texas Legislature, was created based on the idea that the nation’s diet-related chronic disease epidemic and the health of the environment can be solved largely through agriculture.

“Very much like a start-up company, this venture is at a critical stage and I’m thankful that Dr. Stover has agreed to focus full-time as director of the Institute,” said Chancellor Sharp.

“I would like to thank Dr. Stover for his four years of service with AgriLife. The program has benefitted under his excellent leadership,” said President Banks.

“I would also like to extend my appreciation to Dr. Mark Hussey for returning to Texas A&M to serve as Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean of Agriculture and Life Sciences. His deep and broad leadership experience throughout the Texas A&M System will provide a seamless transition for the program.”

In the near future, Chancellor Sharp and Dr. Hussey will fill the position of Director of AgriLife Research, which Stover also held.

Prior to becoming President of Texas A&M-Kingsville in 2019, Dr. Hussey served in multiple leadership roles within the Texas A&M University System, including Vice Chancellor & Dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences, interim president at Texas A&M University, Director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Department Head for Soil & Crop Sciences at Texas A&M University.

He will serve as Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean until an internal search for Stover’s replacement is concluded. At that time, Hussey will become director of the Borlaug Institute.

“I am honored to have been asked to serve as Acting Vice Chancellor and Dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences and I am looking forward to this opportunity,” said Dr. Hussey.

“I will always be grateful for my time at Texas A&M University-Kingsville and to the faculty, staff, students and alumni for their support,” he said. “In leaving, I am confident that the university is well-positioned to continue its tradition of excellence and service for South Texas and beyond.”

Chancellor Sharp named Dr. James Hallmark, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, for the Texas A&M University System, as acting President of Texas A&M-Kingsville until Dr. Hussey’s replacement can be found. A search will begin immediately.

“I’m excited to work with the talented team at A&M-Kingsville for the next few months to continue the great traditions of excellence the Javelinas have come to expect,” Dr. Hallmark said.