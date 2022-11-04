Former Texas A&M football player Demond Demas returns to the Brazos County jail for the fourth time in less than two years.

That’s after a Brazos County district judge approved the district attorney’s office request to keep Demas in jail due to violating bond conditions.

The bond followed a grand jury issuing a direct indictment last April charging Demas with continuous violence against the same woman between June and November of 2020.

Demas is also awaiting trial on a charge of violating a protection order against the victim last March.

According to court paperwork, the 21 year old from Houston violated bond by failing to report to the bond supervision office and failing to be tested for drugs and alcohol.