Former Texans’ Great Watt to Retire After Season

December 28, 2022 Zach Taylor
(Source: @JJWatt)

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt has announced this will be his final NFL season.

The five-time Pro Bowler rose to stardom with the Houston Texans, where he spent the first 10 years of his career.

Watt has played in 14 games for Arizona this season. The Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention at 4-11.