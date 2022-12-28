Former Texans’ Great Watt to Retire After Season

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt has announced this will be his final NFL season.

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

The five-time Pro Bowler rose to stardom with the Houston Texans, where he spent the first 10 years of his career.

Watt has played in 14 games for Arizona this season. The Cardinals have already been eliminated from playoff contention at 4-11.