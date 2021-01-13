Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Johnson blasts Texans organization

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson has weighed in on reports that Deshaun Watson is unhappy and wants to be traded.

The franchise’s all-time receptions and touchdowns leader took to Twitter Tuesday to voice his displeasure with the team and executive vice president Jack Easterby:

If I’m @deshaunwatson I will stand my ground. The Texans organization is known for wasting players careers. Since Jack Easterby has walk into the building nothing good has happened in/for the organization and for some reason someone can’t seem to see what’s going on. Pathetic!!! — Andre Johnson (@johnson80) January 12, 2021

Reports surfaced last week that Watson was put out with the Texans’ front office after not being consulted about the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio.

Team owner and CEO Cal McNair said he has been transparent with the quarterback throughout the process, and would sit down with Watson after he returned from vacation.