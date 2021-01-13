Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Johnson blasts Texans organization

January 13, 2021 Zach Taylor
(Source: @HoustonTexans)

Houston Texans Ring of Honor member and seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Andre Johnson has weighed in on reports that Deshaun Watson is unhappy and wants to be traded.

The franchise’s all-time receptions and touchdowns leader took to Twitter Tuesday to voice his displeasure with the team and executive vice president Jack Easterby:

Reports surfaced last week that Watson was put out with the Texans’ front office after not being consulted about the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio.

Team owner and CEO Cal McNair said he has been transparent with the quarterback throughout the process, and would sit down with Watson after he returned from vacation.