Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has passed away at age 77.

Schottenheimer coached four teams over 21 seasons in the NFL, spending time with the Cleveland Browns (1984-1988), Kansas City Chiefs (1989-1998), Washington Redskins (2001) and San Diego Chargers (2002-2006).

He retired in 2006 with an overall record of 200-126-1, and currently ranks 7th all-time in wins.