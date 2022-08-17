Former Masters Champ Reed Sues Golf Channel, Commentator Chamblee

2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed is the latest member of LIV Golf to turn from the course to the courts, filing a defamation lawsuit against Golf Channel and commentator Brandel Chamblee.

Reed claims Chamblee and Golf Channel conspired with the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan to defame Reed “since he was 23 years old” — nine years ago.

The brash 9-time PGA winner was one of several high profile golfers to make the move to LIV in the last few months.

