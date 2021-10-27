Former Aggie Golfer Janell (Lysack) Joslin Passes Away

Former Texas A&M Women’s golfer Janell (Lysack) Joslin has died. She was 29.

No cause of death has been released, but the Aggie program took to social media Tuesday to offer its condolences.

Our program mourns the tragic loss of Janell (Lysack) Joslin. She was beloved by her teammates and everyone who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones. Here. pic.twitter.com/r3li5c7MSf — Texas A&M Women’s Golf (@aggiewomensgolf) October 26, 2021

A graduate of Seven Lakes High School in Katy, TX, Joslin competed for the Aggies from 2010-14.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management in 2014 and went on to serve in various roles as a golf instructor/coach.

Joslin was working as an IT Business Relationship Specialist at Callaway Golf in Fort Worth at the time of her death.