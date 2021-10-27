Former Aggie Golfer Janell (Lysack) Joslin Passes Away

October 27, 2021 Zach Taylor

Former Texas A&M Women’s golfer Janell (Lysack) Joslin has died. She was 29.

No cause of death has been released, but the Aggie program took to social media Tuesday to offer its condolences.

A graduate of Seven Lakes High School in Katy, TX, Joslin competed for the Aggies from 2010-14.

She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Management in 2014 and went on to serve in various roles as a golf instructor/coach.

Joslin was working as an IT Business Relationship Specialist at Callaway Golf in Fort Worth at the time of her death.