Former Editor Discusses Future of Newspaper Operations

Mike Reilly, former Vice President for News at Berkshire Hathaway Media and Executive Editor of the Omaha World-Herald, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about his background in newspapers, the future of news operations, where future journalism graduates will find jobs, how journalists can protect the public from AI hoaxes, where people get their news, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Listen to “Former Newspaper Editor Discusses Future of News Operations” on Spreaker.