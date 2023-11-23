Former College Station Police Officer Arrested For A Second Theft While On The Job

A former College Station police officer faces a second charge of misdemeanor theft while on the job.

The newest CSPD arrest report says on July 2nd, 23 year old De’Kedrick Anderson of College Station took $100 dollars from the wallet of someone he arrested before transporting the suspect to jail.

Anderson was fired after seven months at CSPD after it was discovered, according to another arrest report, that he took $500 from another suspect on July 15th.

Anderson, who was arrested on the latest charge November 18, was released from jail the same day after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.