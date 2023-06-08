Former College Station Nursing Home Complex Is Demolished To Make Room For Unlimited Potential’s New Campus

Plans continue to move forward on a new property for Unlimited Potential, a nonprofit serving youth who have aged out of foster care.

Executive Director Kelyn Wardlaw says the property is located on Anderson Street in College Station.

“We are basically completed with the demolition of the former nursing home that was on the property,” says Wardlaw.

Plans include a transitional home for the youth they serve.

“To provide a stable landing place for youth who have recently aged out of care and are experiencing homelessness. To provide them all the wrap around supportive services if they were struggling to find a place to sleep at night,” says Wardlaw.

Wardlaw says design plans are underway and they hope to break ground by the end of the year or early next year.

Listen to “Unlimited Potential Continues Plans for Transitional Living Home” on Spreaker.