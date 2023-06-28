Former College Station Mayor Larry J. Ringer Dies at 85

Former College Station Mayor Larry J. Ringer died Wednesday morning at the age of 85.

News release from City of College Station:

With deep sorrow, we express our sincere condolences to the family and many friends of former mayor Larry J. Ringer, who passed away this morning at age 85.

Ringer served as College Station’s mayor from 1986-95, as a city councilman from 1976-84, and was a professor emeritus in Texas A&M’s Department of Statistics.

He was instrumental in creating the College Station library in 1987. A new facility opened in 1998 and was named the Larry J. Ringer Library in 2004. He has been a B/CS Library Committee member since 1998.

Services are pending.