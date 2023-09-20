Former College Station ISD Employee Arrested For Stealing And Not Depositing Money Meant For College View High School

A former College Station ISD employee is arrested on charges of stealing $28,494 dollars and failing to deposit $13,000 dollars, which was all meant for a school activity fund.

55 year old Audrea Constancio was a secretary to the principal at College View High School until her resignation in January 2023.

According to College Station police arrest reports, CSISD officials discovered around $42,000 dollars was missing after Constancio left.

That money came from parking fees that were collected during Texas A&M home football games between 2019 and 2022.

The arrest report says Constancio initially denied any involvement. Then she told a detective she took at least $8,000 dollars with the hope to pay it back but never did.

Constancio, who was booked in the Brazos County jail on Tuesday (September 19), was released later that day after posting bonds totaling $14,000 dollars.

In a prepared statement, CSISD superintendent Tim Harkrider said “since discovering these campus-based accounting irregularities, CSISD has implemented additional procedures which will help prevent this from happening in the future.”

Click below to hear a prepared statement read by Tim Harkrider:

Statement from Tim Harkrider:

Upon learning of irregularities with the campus activity fund at College View High School, CSISD did an internal investigation and turned its findings over to the College Station Police Department. The police investigation resulted in the arrest of Audria Constancio for theft and misappropriation of fiduciary property.

Accusations of a staff member engaging in this type of conduct are unsettling, and if proven to be true, completely unacceptable. CSISD has procedures in place for the handling of cash. Since discovering these campus-based accounting irregularities, CSISD has implemented additional procedures which will help prevent this from happening in the future.

Audrea Constancio resigned in January of 2023, which was prior to the district’s initial investigation.