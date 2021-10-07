Former Bryan Resident Headed To Prison After Nine Years On Probation For Theft By Deception

This Friday marks nine years since a woman who used to live in Bryan was placed on ten years probation for felony theft by deception involving the sale of two houses.

On Tuesday, the woman returned to Brazos County district court where a judge decided she violated probation and was sentenced to three years in prison.

56 year old Rose Rodriguez, who was living in Kemah, has the right to appeal the punishment.

In October 2012, she admitted to taking $58,000 dollars from a couple who thought they bought the homes in 2011. She was also ordered to pay restitution totaling almost $44,000 dollars. When Rodriguez was charged with violating probation last February, restitution to three married couples totaled more than $76,000.

When Rodriguez admitted to the thefts, she also pleaded guilty to aggravated perjury related to a civil lawsuit. The civil lawsuit found her and her husband were responsible for the death of a patient in their home-based assisted living business…nicknamed the Rose Home.