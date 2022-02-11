Former Bryan Municipal Judge Files Discrimination Complaint Against The City With The Federal EEOC

Last August, the city of Bryan’s presiding municipal judge was suspended and eventually fired.

Former judge Albert Navarro has filed a discrimination complaint against the city with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

The complaint was part of the agenda for the February 8, 2022 Bryan city council meeting. The council was scheduled to discuss the complaint in executive session.

The EEOC denied WTAW News request to see the complaint. Among the reasons, the EEOC…”requires that the matters be withheld from the public in such a manner as to leave no discretion on the issue.” The EEOC also says “Release of statements and identities of witnesses and subjects of an investigation creates the potential for witness intimidation that could deter their cooperation.” Additionally, the EEOC stated “Nothing said or done during and as a part of the Commission’s informal endeavors at resolving charges of discrimination may be made public”. And the EEOC says it is unlawful for them to make public any information they obtain “prior to the institution of any proceeding”.

Navarro was in his sixth year as presiding judge and 12th year as a municipal judge when he was placed on paid administrative leave from August through October 31st, 2021. As of November 1, he was no longer employed by the city.