Former Bryan High Softball Coach Arrested for Theft of Property/Misappropriation of Funds

Former Bryan High School softball coach Enrique Luna was booked into the Brazos County Jail Friday on a charge for Theft of Property ranging from $2,500 to $30,000, and for Misappropriation of Fiduciary/Financial Property for the same amount.

He was released on Saturday on $40,000 bond.

Luna, who had served as the Lady Vikings Vikings head coach since 2007, was unexpectedly fired in February. BISD Athletics Director Janice Williamson’s only explanation at the was time was that the move was due to a “personnel issue”.

Former A&M Consolidated coach Billy Hicks served as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the season, leading Bryan to a 19-13 overall record and a 6A Bi-District playoff appearance.

It was announced Friday that Melissa Campbell would be named the Lady Vikings next coach.

Campbell has spent the last six seasons as a varsity assistant at Dawson High School in Pearland.