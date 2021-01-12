Former Bryan Army Reserve Buildings Being Demolished For New BTU Administrative Offices

The days are numbered for the buildings at former Army reserve center in Bryan.

The property, which is owned by the city of Bryan, is the site of BTU’s new administration offices.

BTU directors on Monday without comment awarded a demolition contract.

The $258,635 dollar clearing comes after administrators decided the buildings at Carson Street and Bomber Drive are not adequate for future BTU needs.

Out of ten bidders, the BTU board accepted staff’s recommendation of choosing the second lowest bidder at an additional cost of almost $1,500 dollars. The staff recommendation was based on the contractor’s reputation with BTU and it is a minority owned company.

The last occupants on the property moved out last October. The non-profit Mobility Worldwide Brazos Valley organization is in a new location where volunteers continue to build hand cranked three wheeled carts for disabled people in developing countries.

