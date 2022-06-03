Former Brazos County Detention Officer Accused Of Giving Inmates Tobacco

A former Brazos County detention officer was arrested on a charge of bringing a prohibited substance to work.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, 32 year old Christopher Kersee of College Station brought tobacco to work.

An internal investigation began two weeks ago after several inmates were discovered smoking.

Kersee, who was finishing his fourth year as a detention officer, was suspended, then resigned, before his arrest Friday morning.

He is out of jail after posting a $15,000 dollar bond.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

Christopher Kersee, former Brazos County Detention Officer, was arrested by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and charged with bringing a Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility which is a Third Degree Felony.

On May 21st several inmates were discovered smoking tobacco in the facility. While investigating the contraband jail staff received information that the tobacco was brought into the facility by an employee. Based on that information a criminal investigation was initiated. Evidence was obtained that Kersee had brought tobacco into the facility and he was suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Kersee resigned from his position during the investigation. Probable cause was presented to the District Attorney’s Office and a warrant was issued for Kersee’s arrest.

On June 3, 2022, Kersee was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Brazos County Detention Center for Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, a Third Degree Felony. His bond was set at $15,000.