Former Brazos County Commissioner Returns As A Public Speaker

Three days after leaving office, Russ Ford was before Brazos County commissioners as a public speaker.

Tuesday’s appearance was in part to respond to a quote from new precinct two commissioner Chuck Konderla in The Eagle newspaper regarding last summer’s stalemate over setting the property tax rate.

Ford was interrupted by the commission’s general counsel Bruce Erratt and county judge Duane Peters.

Both told Ford he was violating the public speaker policy by attacking Konderla.

Ford apologized then finished his observation without mentioning Konderla by name.

There was no response to Ford’s statement by anyone on the commission, in compliance with state law since the subject was not on the meeting agenda.

Click below to hear the exchange during the January 3, 2023 Brazos County commission meeting.