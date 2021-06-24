Former Bookkeeper For A Brazos County Manufacturer Accused Of Stealing $377,000 Dollars

A College Station woman is arrested on charges of stealing more than $377,000 dollars from her former employer over a period of more than six years as the company’s bookkeeper.

According to a Brazos County sheriff’s arrest report, the businessowner contacted the sheriff’s office last October after a new bookkeeper found discrepancies.

56 year old Tina Frankel was arrested Tuesday on charges of manipulating 323 checks between January 2014 and last September.

Frankel, who did not have authority to sign checks, is accused of forging 125 checks totaling almost $177,000 dollars.

She is also accused of taking another 108 checks totaling $136,000 payable to her former employer and depositing them into an account she shared with her husband.

And she is accused of using 90 checks from her employer to pay for personal expenses totaling $64,000 dollars.

Frankel, who had been with the manufacturer since 2005, is out of jail after posting a $12,000 dollar bond.