Former Baylor women’s basketball star and WNBA player Britney Griner has been sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison for bringing cannabis into the country.

Griner was arrested in a Moscow-area airport back on February 17th for carrying cannibas-infused cartridges in her luggage.

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement on the verdict, saying Griner was wrongfully detained and calling for her release.