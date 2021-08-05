Former Astros great Richard dead at age 71

Former Houston Astros pitching great JR Richard has passed away at age 71.

A 6-foot-8 hard-throwing right-hander, Richard played for Houston from 1971-1980, leading the league in strikeouts twice (’78 and ’79).

He was named an All-Star his final season before suffering a career-ending stroke in July of 1980.

After a failed comeback attempt, followed financial troubles, Richard found himself homeless and living under an overpass in Houston.

With help from a local church, he was able to find work and eventually became a minister.