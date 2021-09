Former Astro Abraham Toro belted a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners blanked Houston Tuesday night, 4-0 at T-Mobile Park.

Toro’s homer came off of reliever Kendall Gravemen, one of the players he was traded for back on July 27th.

The two teams match-up again Thursday afternoon at 3:10 p.m.

Broadcast will be on Zone 1150 AM & 93.7 FM.