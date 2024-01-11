Former Arts Council Of The Brazos Valley Executive Director Is Convicted Of Making Illegal Credit Card Charges

A former director of the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley (ACBV) is convicted of illegally using an ACBV credit card.

69 year old Sylvia McMullen of Bryan was indicted in May of 2019 for making two charges on an ACBV card in December 2018 totaling $697 dollars.

A Brazos County district court jury on Wednesday (January 10) found McMullen guilty of the one charge she faced at trial.

Before the trial judge pronounced punishment, McMullen and the district attorney’s office reached a plea agreement where she pleaded guilty to making the second illegal transaction.

The plea agreement gave McMullen two years probation from a two year sentence in a state jail.

She is not allowed to hold a position where she is authorized to make financial expenditures or decisions on behalf of another entity or individual. She was also ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and pay a fine of $1,000 dollars.

Prosecutors tell WTAW News that McMullen paid restitution before they received the case.

McMullen became Arts Council director between October 2018 and was fired in January 2019 after ACBV’s lawyer said she misused an agency credit card.