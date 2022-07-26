Former A&M Standout Palmer to be Inducted into Texas Golf Hall of Fame

Story by Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

FRISCO, Texas – Former Texas A&M men’s golf standout and 19-year professional golfer Ryan Palmer was named to the Texas Golf Hall of Fame Class of 2022 and will be enshrined on Oct. 17 at the San Antonio Country Club.

A native of Amarillo, Palmer was a three-time All-Big 12 honoree and was inducted into the Texas A&M Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. He left Aggieland as the single-season scoring record holder with an average of 73.4 and won two individual titles.

“I am a Texan through and through,” Palmer said. “To live my whole life in this great state and to be part of its incredible golf community has been amazing and I am beyond humbled to join the list of great players that have also been inducted into our Hall of Fame. It is truly an honor.”

In his 19 years on the PGA Tour, Palmer has played in 465 tournaments and earned over $32 million in career earnings. He has won four times – 2004 Funia Classic at the WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort, 2008 Ginn Ser Mer Classic, 2010 Sony Open, and 2019 Zurich Classic with partner Jon Rahm.

He and his family established the Ryan Palmer Foundation in 2003 to create life-changing and brighter futures for communities and underserved families by offering access to education, self-care, and personal development. Initiatives include aiding in dental care, the Ryan Palmer Foundation Healing Garde, Palmer Playhouse and the Palmer Sportszone at Children’s Hospital of Northwest Texas, grants for children to participate in junior golf tournaments at no cost and supporting the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s Golf Park at PGA Frisco.

The Class of 2022 will be honored at the Texas Golf Hall of Fame’s traditional Gathering of Eagles golf tournament and marker unveiling at Brackenridge Park and with a formal induction dinner ceremony at San Antonio Country Club, both to be held on Oct. 17. All festivities are open to the public. More information can be found by visiting www.texasgolfhof.org.