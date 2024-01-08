Former A&M Football Player Kevin Smith Selected to 2024 College Football Hall of Fame

Credit to Rachel Perreault | Director, Athletics Communications – 12thman.com

IRVING, Texas — Former Texas A&M defensive back and three-time Super Bowl Champion Kevin Smith was named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class, the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday. Smith is the 12th Aggie in program history to be selected to the College Football Hall of Fame.

During his collegiate career, Smith was a consensus First Team All-American after helping lead the Aggies to a Southwest Conference Championship in 1991 and a 1990 Holiday Bowl Championship. He was named the Nation’s Top Defensive Back in 1991 and was a semifinalist for Defensive Player of the Year and the Thorpe Award. He was a key leader on an Aggie unit that led the nation in total defense (222.4 ypg). The three-time First Team All-SWC performer still stands as A&M’s all-time career leader in interceptions (20), interception return yards (289) and interceptions returned for a touchdown (3). Smith is also credited with breaking up 32 passes in his career, which ranks top-five all-time at A&M.

Following his success in Aggieland, Smith was selected in the first round of the 1992 NFL Draft and played nine seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. A native of Orange, Texas, Smith helped West Orange Stark High School claim a pair of 4A State titles.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.