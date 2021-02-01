Former AL MVP Pedroia retires

Boston Red Sox second baseman and former American League MVP Dustin Pedroia is retiring.

The 37-year-old Pedroia spent his entire 17-year-career in Boston, where he won Rookie of the Year in 2007 and Most Valuable Player in 2008.

However, he played in just nine games the last three seasons because of a knee injury.

Pedroia won three World Series titles with the Red Sox, the last coming during an injury-riddled 2018 season.

He retires with a career .299 batting average to go along with 140 home runs and 725 RBIs