Former Aggie Track Star Lendore Killed in Car Crash

Former Texas A&M sprinter and Bowerman Award Finalist Deon Lendore was killed in a car crash.

NBC’s Ato Boldon was the first to report the story.

Trinidad and Tobago 400m sprinter Deon Lendore killed in a car crash in Texas.

2012 Olympic bronze medalist (4x400m) and 2015 World championship silver medalist (4x400m) pic.twitter.com/tbn59pfhw7 — Ato Boldon (@AtoBoldon) January 11, 2022

Aggie head coach Pat Henry tells KBTX-TV that Lendore the accident took place on Highway 6 just outside of Bryan/College Station.

A 12-time All-American, Lendore competed for the Aggies from 2012-15 and was part of two outdoor national champion 4X400 relay teams and one indoor.

Lendore also competed internationally for his native Trinidad & Tobago, winning the bronze medal as part of the 4X400 relay team at the 2012 London Olympics.

The 29-year-old had been serving as a volunteer assistant coach for the Aggies.