By: Brandon Collins, Athletics Communications

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado – Former Texas A&M women’s basketball standout Kayla Wells was named to the 3×3 roster for the 2022 USA Basketball FIBA Women’s Series, the organization announced Monday.

Wells will represent her country alongside Joanne Allen-Taylor, Cierra Burdick, Lauren Cox, Linnae Harper and Breanna Richardson. The Dallas native is set to represent the United States of America for the first time on the FIBA stage.

Wells ended her career in Aggieland as the all-time leader in games played (153) and No. 5 in points scored (1,768). The Aggie was one of the most efficient scorers in school history, boasting the second-highest percentage from beyond the arc (38.8%) and fifth-best mark at the charity stripe (80.9%) for a career.

The A&M great led the team with 16.0 points per game during the 2021-22 season and was second in the Southeastern Conference in 3-point field goal percentage, hitting 46.1% of her deep balls. She won 110 games throughout her career, helped the 2020-21 team to the SEC regular season championship title and appeared in three Sweet 16s. Wells missed only four games during her career and had a streak of 110-consecutive starts for A&M.

Different than five-on-five, 3×3 is played on a half-court with a 10-minute game clock and 12-second shot clock. Play is continuous, as teams “clear” the ball behind the 2-point line following a made basket, defensive rebound or steal. The first team to score 21 points via 1-point field goals or 2-pointers behind the arc is victorious; or if time expires then the team leading wins.

The full schedule for the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Women’s Series can be found here.