Former A&M running back and current Cincinnati Bengal is returning to the classroom….as a professor.

Williams, who played for the Aggies from 2016-18, will serve as an adjunct Name, Image and Likeness professor at Texas A&M’s School of Law.

Front Office Sports was the first to report the story.

He will co-teach the course with Alex Sinatra, a sports attorney and business consultant, staring in Spring of 2023.