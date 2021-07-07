Former Aggie coach Slocum stepping down from CFP committee due to health concerns

Story courtesy of the College Football Playoff Committee

IRVING, Texas – The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee has appointed former college head coach Tyrone Willingham to the CFP Selection Committee, it was announced today by Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the CFP.

Willingham, who previously served on the selection committee from 2014-17, will complete the final year of the term of R.C. Slocum, who is stepping down for health reasons after two years on the committee.

“Everyone on the committee will miss R.C.,” Hancock said, “He has been a delightful colleague and a dedicated member, and he knows college football inside and out. We are also grateful to Tyrone for stepping in for the 2021 season to replace R.C. His previous time on the committee will make for a seamless transition.”

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time on the committee,” Slocum said. “While I will miss the conversation and debate with my fellow committee members, I will always have fond memories of my two years with the group. I know college football is in good hands with them moving forward.”

“I am so appreciative of the invitation to rejoin the College Football Playoff selection committee,” said Willingham. “It is an honor to be asked back to such a distinguished group. I have nothing but great memories from my initial experience, and I look forward to working with the current members in 2021.”

Willingham served as head coach at three separate FBS schools during his career, first at Stanford (1995-2001), then Notre Dame (2002-2004) and finally the University of Washington (2005-2008). In 2008, Willingham served as the president of the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA).

Prior to becoming head coach at Stanford, Willingham held assistant coaching positions at Michigan State (1977, 1980-82), Central Michigan (1978-79), North Carolina State (1983-85), Rice (1986-88) and Stanford (1989-91). He also spent three years as an assistant with the Minnesota Vikings (1992-94).

For his commitment to community service, Willingham was honored with the 2000 Eddie Robinson Coach of Distinction Award. The award is presented to a college football coach nationwide for career achievement and his outstanding service as a role model.

A walk-on in both football (quarterback and flanker) and baseball (center field) at Michigan State, Willingham went on to earn three letters in each sport and earned his degree in physical education with a minor in health education.

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games, as well as ranking the other top 25 teams. The committee meets in-person beginning late in the football season and produces a ranking of the top 25 teams each week leading up to its final selections. The current selection committee members are Mitch Barnhart (athletics director, University of Kentucky), Gary Barta (athletics director, University of Iowa) (Chair), Paola Boivin (professor, Arizona State University), Tom Burman (athletics director, University of Wyoming), Charlie Cobb (athletics director, Georgia State University), Boo Corrigan (athletics director, North Carolina State University), Chris Del Conte (athletics director, University of Texas at Austin), Rick George (athletics director, University of Colorado), Will Shields (former All-American offensive lineman, University of Nebraska), Joe Taylor (Vice President for Athletics and Community Wellness, Virginia Union University), John Urschel (former All-American offensive lineman, Penn State University), Rod West (group president, Entergy Corporation) and Tyrone Willingham (former head coach, Stanford University, University of Notre Dame, University of Washington). For more information on the selection committee, visit www.collegefootballplayoff.com.