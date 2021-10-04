For Those Wondering About A Monday Morning Fire In Bryan, Weekend Apartment Fires In College Station, And This Year’s Theme For National Fire Prevention Week

A WTAW listener texted us Monday morning about a large fire near Central Baptist Church. The Bryan fire department tells us they approved a permit for a controlled burn to clear land where a new subdivision is being built. WTAW’s text number is 979-695-1620.

An update on two weekend apartment fires in College Station. A cooking fire took place Friday night at the Gateway apartments near Holleman and Wellborn. The fire was contained to the oven. And Sunday morning at Eastmark apartments near Wolf Pen Creek, a leaking electric water heater in a locked utility closet caused arcing and the smell of smoke.

College Station firefighters remind listeners that this week is National Fire Prevention Week. This year’s focus is learning the sounds of fire prevention. Three loud beeps means a smoke detector alert. Four to five loud beeps is the detection of carbon monoxide. Short chirps is time to replace the battery. And continued chirps with fresh batteries means replace the entire detector.