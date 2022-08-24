Football Hall of Fame Player, Broadcaster Dawson Dead at 87

Hall of Fame Quarterback and longtime broadcaster Len Dawson has died at age 87.

Dawson played 19 seasons in the NFL and AFL, and was named the MVP of Super Bowl IV with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He began his broadcasting career while still a player in 1966, working as a sports anchor for KMBC-TV in Kansas City.

Dawson remained with the station until his retirement in 2009.

He also served as the host of HBO’s Inside the NFL, and worked as an analyst for NBC’s AFC coverage from 1977 to 1982. From 1985 to 2017, Dawson was the color analyst for the Chiefs’ radio broadcast.