Flu And Tuberculosis Cases Are Up In Brazos County According to A Health Board And College Station City Council Member

College Station city council members are told Brazos County has the most flu cases since 2013.

Councilman Bob Yancy, who is one of College Station’s representatives on the county’s health board, reported during the council’s February 8th meeting that the increase in the number of flu cases coincides with the number of people getting vaccinated is “significantly down”.

Yancy over the last three years, the number of flu vaccinations rose from 6,800 to 9,200.

Yancy also reported that the number of positive tuberculosis tests over the last six years has increased 400 percent.

Click below to hear comments from Bob Yancy during the February 8th College Station city council meeting.