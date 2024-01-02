Florida Man Arrested On Charges Of Taking Credit And Debit Cards From Local Hospital Offices

A 16 month investigation by Bryan police has ended with the arrest of a Florida man on charges of going into offices at two local hospitals, stealing credit and debit cards, and attempting to make illegal charges totaling more than $8,400 dollars.

BPD arrest reports say 58 year old Ivory Pruitt Jr. of Orlando went into one office at Baylor Scott and White hospital in College Station and took three cards belonging to two victims. He was unsuccessful at charging almost $5,400 dollars.

From one office at St. Joseph hospital in Bryan, Pruitt is accused of taking one card and was successful at collecting more than $1,700 dollars from two charges. Two other attempts, totaling more than $1,200 dollars, were declined.

BPD received assistance from investigators at Walmart, where they determined Pruitt was going all over the country stealing purses and wallets from hospitals then use the stolen cards at Walmart and Sam’s Club stores. Walmart identified Pruitt when he used a prepaid card to rent a hotel room in Marshall. Pruitt was also identified on surveillance video at a Dallas area hospital and a Walmart in Temple.

The local thefts and all of the attempts to use the stolen cards took place in July of 2022. The attempts to use the stolen cards all took place at the Walmart on Briarcrest.

Pruitt, who was arrested December 29 on nine counts of illegal use of credit and debit cards, remains jailed as of January 2 in lieu of bonds totaling $360,000 dollars.