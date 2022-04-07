Flag Memorial Honoring Brazos Valley Pandemic Deaths Being Created Friday Afternoon In Downtown Bryan

The pandemic has claimed about 600 lives around the Brazos Valley.

Friday afternoon, flags will be placed in front of the Brazos County health district building in downtown Bryan.

Mary Parrish at the health district says the week long memorial was an idea by Texas A&M’s center for population health and aging.

The memorial will be combined with a free pandemic vaccination clinic on Saturday, where family and friends of those who have died from COVID can tie a blue ribbon with the individual’s name to a flag.

Saturday’s vaccinations and opportunity to place blue ribbons at the flag memorial takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the health district office at Texas Avenue and William Joel Parkway.

Parrish says you are not required to get a vaccination or booster to place a ribbon on a flag.

Click below for comments from Mary Parrish, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

