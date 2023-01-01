Five New Brazos County Officials Among 15 Who Were Sworn In On New Year’s Day

14 Brazos County elected officials were sworn into office the morning of New Year’s Day.

That includes five were newly elected. They are are commissioners Chuck Konderla and Wanda Watson, county court at law judge Roy Brantley, justice of the peace Darrell Booker, and constable Hezekiah Carter.

County judge Duane Peters, who was among nine incumbents who were sworn in, thanked family and friends for attending, noting that he “don’t really remember a crowd this large at any of the swearing’s that we had before spilling into the atrium.”

Other incumbents being sworn in were district judges Kyle Hawthorne and David Hilburn, county court at law judge Amanda Matzke, JP’s Kenny Elliott, Rick Hill, and Terrence Nunn, constable Jeff Reeves, district clerk Gabriel Garcia, and county clerk Karen McQueen.

Also being sworn in was Texas 10th court of appeals justice Steve Smith. The former Brazos County district judge, who was elected to his first full term, chose to be sworn in his home county instead of Waco, where the appeals court is based.

Click below to hear the swearing in program that took place January 1, 2023:

