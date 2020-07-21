Five Men Prosecuted On Evidence Tampering Charges In 2017 Shooting Death Of A College Station Man

The drug related shooting death of a College Station man in October 2017 resulted in five men being indicted on felony charges of evidence tampering.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office did not prosecute anyone in the death of 19 year old Christopher Idlebird Jr. because…quoting a DA’s spokesperson..”it was difficult to show which of the men were acting in self-defense”.

The spokesperson told WTAW News “all the parties were charged with tampering with evidence for their efforts to avoid responsibility afterwards.”

Last Wednesday, 24 year old Traigh Gonzalez of Houston was sentenced to eight years for tampering and unrelated charges in two drug possession cases.

Last December, 20 year old Roderick Devonne Merchant Jr. of College Station was sentenced to five years.

Last January, 20 year old Reid Stapp of College Station pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of attempted evidence tampering. Stapp was given deferred adjudication. That means his conviction goes away if he successfully completes two years probation which includes 180 hours of community service.

Out on bond and awaiting trials are 21 year old Tyler Foster-Garrett of College Station and 21 year old Blake Thetford of Allen.