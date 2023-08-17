Five Bryan Fire Stations With Mutual Aid From College Station Respond To A House Fire

A house fire Wednesday night in Bryan north of St. Joseph’s hospital resulted in no injuries.

The first group responding from five Bryan fire stations arrived in three minutes to the one story home at Rustling Oaks and Broadmoor.

A family of four was displaced.

A BFD spokesman tells WTAW News that investigators from the fire marshal’s office returned Thursday morning to continue their investigation into what was initially appeared to be an electrical fire.

Mutual aid was provided by College Station firefighters.

Smoke could be seen and smelled four blocks away along Villa Maria in front of the Blinn College campus.