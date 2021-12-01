Five Aggies Score in Double Figures in Men’s 85-65 Win over New Orleans

Story courtesy of Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and Texas A&M defeated New Orleans 85-65 on Tuesday night.

The Aggies also got 13 points from Tyrece Radford, 11 each from Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, and 10 from Marcus Williams.

Texas A&M (7-1) led 21-15 in the first half when Taylor was fouled on a 3-pointer that missed. He made all three free throws to start a 14-2 run over the next six minutes and the Aggies went on to lead 44-26 at halftime. Texas A&M made seven 3-pointers on 15 attempts in the first half and finished the game 11 for 23.

Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers (3-5) with 20 points. Troy Green scored 17 points and Simeon Kirkland added 10. Robby Robinson had nine rebounds and five assists but did not score.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M defeated New Orleans, 85-65, Tuesday night at Reed Arena to move to 7-1 on the season.

The Aggies are 7-1 after the first eight games for the third time since the 2015-16 season.

The Aggies’ all-time record between the two teams is now 3-2.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies started the game on a 16-6 run where they made six of their first seven shots in the first 4:11 of the first half.

In the middle of the first half, over the span of 5:53, the Maroon and White went on a 14-2 point scoring run.

Texas A&M recorded a season-high eight blocks, the highest total since they recorded eight on Dec. 21, 2019, against Oregon State.

Five Aggies scored in double digits for the first time since A&M’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 14, 2021.

Texas A&M’s offense eclipsed the 80-point mark for the third time this season.

The Aggies used the starting lineup of Javonte Brown, Andre Gordon, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Andre Gordon recorded a season-high four assists and led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points.

Aaron Cash cleaned up the glass and posted a team-high eight rebounds.

Javonte Brown scored a career-high six points and recorded a career-high six rebounds.

Wade Taylor IV scored 11 points and tied his career-high in rebounds with two.

Tyrece Radford put up 13 points and hauled in six rebounds for the Aggies.

Marcus Williams scored 10 points and collected three rebounds.

Manny Obaseki set a career high in rebounds and assists, ending the night with four and two, respectively.

Hayden Hefner saw action for the second time this season and scored a season-high four points.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M faces TCU in The Battleground 2k21 on Saturday, December 11 at the Toyota Center in Houston at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.