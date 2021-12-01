Five Aggies Score in Double Figures in Men’s 85-65 Win over New Orleans

Story courtesy of Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Andre Gordon scored 15 points to lead five in double figures and Texas A&M defeated New Orleans 85-65 on Tuesday night.
The Aggies also got 13 points from Tyrece Radford, 11 each from Hassan Diarra and Wade Taylor IV, and 10 from Marcus Williams.
Texas A&M (7-1) led 21-15 in the first half when Taylor was fouled on a 3-pointer that missed. He made all three free throws to start a 14-2 run over the next six minutes and the Aggies went on to lead 44-26 at halftime. Texas A&M made seven 3-pointers on 15 attempts in the first half and finished the game 11 for 23.
Derek St. Hilaire led the Privateers (3-5) with 20 points. Troy Green scored 17 points and Simeon Kirkland added 10. Robby Robinson had nine rebounds and five assists but did not score.
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes
Texas A&M 85, New Orleans 65
Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)
RECORDS & SERIES NOTES
- Texas A&M defeated New Orleans, 85-65, Tuesday night at Reed Arena to move to 7-1 on the season.
- The Aggies are 7-1 after the first eight games for the third time since the 2015-16 season.
- The Aggies’ all-time record between the two teams is now 3-2.
TEAM NOTES
- The Aggies started the game on a 16-6 run where they made six of their first seven shots in the first 4:11 of the first half.
- In the middle of the first half, over the span of 5:53, the Maroon and White went on a 14-2 point scoring run.
- Texas A&M recorded a season-high eight blocks, the highest total since they recorded eight on Dec. 21, 2019, against Oregon State.
- Five Aggies scored in double digits for the first time since A&M’s win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Nov. 14, 2021.
- Texas A&M’s offense eclipsed the 80-point mark for the third time this season.
- The Aggies used the starting lineup of Javonte Brown, Andre Gordon, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Marcus Williams for the first time this season (1-0).
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Andre Gordon recorded a season-high four assists and led the Aggies in scoring with 15 points.
- Aaron Cash cleaned up the glass and posted a team-high eight rebounds.
- Javonte Brown scored a career-high six points and recorded a career-high six rebounds.
- Wade Taylor IV scored 11 points and tied his career-high in rebounds with two.
- Tyrece Radford put up 13 points and hauled in six rebounds for the Aggies.
- Marcus Williams scored 10 points and collected three rebounds.
- Manny Obaseki set a career high in rebounds and assists, ending the night with four and two, respectively.
- Hayden Hefner saw action for the second time this season and scored a season-high four points.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M faces TCU in The Battleground 2k21 on Saturday, December 11 at the Toyota Center in Houston at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network.