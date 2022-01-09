Five Aggies Score in Double Figures in 86-81 Win over Arkansas

Story by Evan Roberts, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Quenton Jackson led a balanced attack with 16 points, Marcus Williams made the clinching free throws with 4.4 seconds left and Texas A&M edged Arkansas 86-81 on Saturday.

The Williams free throws came after teammate Hassan Diarra, a 55.6% free throw shooter, made a pair for an 84-80 lead with 14 seconds left and Davonte Davis intentionally missed a free throw with 5.7 seconds remaining for Arkansas.

Davis made his first free throw and as he intentionally missed the second, he was called for a lane violation. The Aggies had to use a timeout to get the ball in and Williams got behind the defense and then sealed the game after gathering in the long pass.

Texas A&M had a 16-0 run in the opening minutes of the second half and led 65-48 on a Jackson jumper with 11 minutes to play. Arkansas trailed by 11 with less than four minutes to go but JD Notae hit a jumper with 1:08 left to cap a 10-0 run.

Jackson answered with a 3-pointer at 34 seconds but Notae followed with a pair from the line. The Razorbacks trapped Diarra far from the basket but fouled him.

Henry Coleman III scored 14 points for the Aggies (13-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who won their sixth straight, the last being a two-point conference win at Georgia. Andre Gordon added 13 points, Tyrece Radford 12 and Wade Taylor IV 11. Williams, who hit the game-winning 3 against Georgia with 1.2 seconds to play to give A&M its best start since 2015-16, finished with nine points.

Notae scored 31 points for the Razorbacks (10-5, 0-3), who have lost five of six. It was an Arkansas best and the fourth 30-plus game of his career that started with Jacksonville. Davis scored 13 off the bench, going 9 of 10 from the line.

Texas A&M went 8 of 19 from 3-point range but shot 56% (31 of 55) overall. The Aggies were only 16 of 30 from the foul line and were outrebounded 46-32.

Jaylin Williams led Arkansas with 11 rebounds to go with 10 points. The Razorbacks shot 41% (27 of 66) but got back in the game by going 17 of 21 from the foul line in the second half.

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 86, Arkansas 81

Reed Arena (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M defeated Arkansas, 86-81, Saturday afternoon inside Reed Arena.

The Aggies improve to 13-2 on the season and 2-0 in the SEC, the best start since the 2015-16 season.

Texas A&M is now 9-0 at home this season.

&M has won six of the last eight against Arkansas inside Reed Arena.

TEAM NOTES

With the Aggies trailing, 24-14, with 11:29 in the first half, A&M went on an 18-4 run over the next 5:25 to take a 32-29 lead.

A&M went on an 18-2 point scoring run in the second half to extend their lead to, 58-43.

Five Aggies scored in double digits for the fourth time this season. A&M is 4-0 this season in games where five players score in double figures.

Texas A&M’s offense eclipsed the 80-point mark for the ninth time this season.

The Aggies used the starting lineup of Marcus Williams, Ethan Henderson, Henry Coleman III, Andre Gordon and Tyrece Radford for the third time this season (3-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Quenton Jackson led the Maroon & White in scoring with 16 points and hauled in five rebounds.

Henry Coleman III cleaned up the glass and led Texas A&M with nine rebounds. Coleman added 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting and was 4-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Andre Gordon shot a perfect 5-5 from inside the arc and 2-2 from beyond to finish with 13 points. Gordon dished out a team-high four assists.

Wade Taylor IV put up 11 points, his sixth game in double figured this season.

Tyrece Radford scored 12 points and recorded five rebounds.

