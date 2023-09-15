Fitness Center Will Be The First Occupant Of A Building Since A College Station Grocery Store Closed In 2011

Another national chain of fitness centers is coming to the twin cities.

It will mark the first occupant of the former College Station Albertson’s store since it closed in October 2011 and the property was sold to H-E-B.

Online records from the Brazos Central appraisal district say the eight acre property at University and Tarrow with an 80,735 thousand square foot building is now owned by someone from Houston.

A sponsored Facebook post from Crunch Fitness College Station is promoting turning 50,000 square feet of the former store into a $5 million dollar facility.