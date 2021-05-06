Fisher’s Comments Add Fuel to A&M-Alabama Rivalry

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher added some more fuel to the Aggies’ rivalry with Alabama Wednesday.

Fisher, speaking at the Houston Touchdown Club, was asked how he plans on beating the Crimson Tide and coach Nick Saban (outside of the latter retiring).

“We’re going to beat his ass when he’s there, don’t worry,” Fisher replied.

The Aggies are 1-8 against Alabama since entering the SEC, and 0-3 in Fisher’s tenure.

Fisher, who served as Saban’s offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000-04, added that he respects Alabama and believes A&M can reach the same level of dominance as the Crimson Tide.