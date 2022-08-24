Fisher Still Mum on Who Aggie Starting Quarterback Will Be

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media Wednesday at Kyle Field to give a final update on fall camp.

When asked who the Aggies’ starting quarterback will be for September 3rd’s season opener against Sam Houston State, Fisher said he hadn’t made a decision yet, but added that he and the coaching staff have a pretty good idea of what’s going on.

After being pressed for a timeline, Fisher said he’ll make an announcement when he’s ready.

The Maroon & White have had a well-publicized battle this fall camp between incumbent Haynes King, transfer Max Johnson and freshman Conner Weigman.

Listen to “Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher (8.24.22)” on Spreaker.

