Fisher says Aggie Football has Two Positive COVID-19 Cases; Numerous Others Under Quarantine

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher says the Aggies currently have two positive COVID-19 cases, though “quite a few” players are under quarantine because of contact tracing.

Fisher failed to give a specific number of quarantined players during his weekly teleconference Wednesday, but said some position groups were “greatly effected”.

The SEC requires athletes who have had close contact to remain in isolation for at least 14 days.

The Aggies have already pushed this week’s game at Tennessee to December 12th, and November 20th’s home match-up against Ole Miss is also in doubt.

When asked about the game against the Rebels, Fisher said it was still too early to speculate.