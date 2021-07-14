Fisher, Green and Leal to Represent Texas A&M Football at 2021 SEC Media Days

By: Matt Callaway, Texas A&M Athletics Communications

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M football’s junior pair of Kenyon Green and DeMarvin Leal join head coach Jimbo Fisher to represent the Maroon & White at 2021 SEC Media Days on July 21 at the Wynfrey Hotel in Birmingham, Alabama, announced Wednesday by the league office.

Green, an offensive lineman from Humble, Texas, earned consensus All-American honors a season ago. The versatile road grader anchored an offensive line that allowed just seven quarterback sacks in 302 pass attempts while also rushing for 205.1 yards per game. After the season-opener, the offensive line, affectionately labeled the Maroon Goons, went 24 quarters and 201 pass attempts before allowing a sack. The A&M rushing attack led the SEC with an impressive 5.5 yards per attempt while allowing the fewest tackles for loss in the league.

Leal, a defensive lineman from San Antonio, Texas, is widely regarded as one of the country’s most disruptive defenders heading into the 2021 season. The junior led A&M’s defense in 2020 with eight quarterback hurries and ranked fifth on the team with 37 tackles. The athletic defender made several game-changing plays last year, including fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter that set up A&M’s game-winning drive to defeat then-No. 4 Florida.

Despite all of the challenges that the 2020 season presented, the Aggies earned a victory in the 87th Edition of the Capital One Orange Bowl over No. 14 North Carolina. Texas A&M finished the regular season ranked No. 5 by the College Football Playoff Committee, AP and Amway Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Texas A&M wrapped up the season on an eight-game win streak, the longest streak by the Maroon & White since the 1998 campaign. In the regular season, the Aggies went 8-1 against an all-SEC slate as they compiled the most victories against conference foes since joining the SEC for the 2012 season.

