Fisher Declines to Comment on Reported Players Suspensions

Texas A&M Football Coach Jimbo Fisher declined to comment when asked about player suspensions during his weekly SEC teleconference Wednesday morning.

Reports surfaced late Monday night that Aggie defensive back Denver Harris, offensive lineman PJ Williams and wide receiver Chris Marshall had been suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules.

Both Harris and Marshall have garnered significant playing time this year as true freshmen.

The Maroon & White sit at 3-4 (1-3) on the season and are set to host No. 15 Ole Miss this Saturday at Kyle Field.