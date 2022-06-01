Fisher: Beef With Saban “Over With”

Texas A&M Football coach Jimbo Fisher says he’s moving on from his beef with Alabama head man Nick Saban.

Fisher, speaking with the media Wednesday following the SEC Coaches meetings in Destin, Fla., said he and Saban spoke briefly on Tuesday before moving on to “more pressing needs”.

The two have been at a war of words since Saban accused Texas A&M of using Name, Image and Likeness laws to buy its recruiting class earlier this month.

Fisher responded by calling his former boss a “narcissist” and bringing up Saban’s history of recruiting

The two will meet with the media again next month for SEC Media Days in Atlanta.