First Five Days Of Early Voting Passes Total Number Who Voted In The July Runoff

The first five days in early voting in Brazos County generated 6,606 more people compared to the total turnout for the July runoff.

Elections administrator Trudy Hancock said 18,768 of 122,679 registered voters came out Tuesday through Saturday.

The July runoff election drew 12,162 participated out of 117,027 registered voters.

By voting center during the first week:

Galilee Baptist Church: 1,921

Brazos County Administration Building: 3,542

College Station Utilities Training Facility: 5,554

Texas A&M Memorial Student Center: 4,421

Arena Hall: 3,330

Early voting resumes Monday.